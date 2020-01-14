PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 3,939 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,167,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,567,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 28,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,125. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

