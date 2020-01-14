PrairieView Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $199,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. 6,172,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,738. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

