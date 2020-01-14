PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Short Interest Up 29.8% in December

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 152,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,687. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

