PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,725,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.