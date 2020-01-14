PotCoin Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $704.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,710.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.01785132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.01 or 0.03828002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00650140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00700152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00076472 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00505121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,175,534 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

