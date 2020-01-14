Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Post by 1.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Post by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Post by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 5.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $108.83. 418,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,797. Post has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.58.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Post will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.78.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

