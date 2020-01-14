Poseidon Network Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Poseidon Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $360,660.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

999 (999) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,141,575,307 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.