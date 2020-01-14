Populous Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $18.81 million and $2.89 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, CoinExchange and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.02283420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00121805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Mercatox, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Binance, LATOKEN and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

