Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on Pluralsight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,176,000 after buying an additional 1,977,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,770,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pluralsight by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,322 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

