Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Shares of ASX:PL8 opened at A$1.19 ($0.84) on Tuesday. Plato Income Maximiser has a 1 year low of A$1.00 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $509.84 million and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.16.
About Plato Income Maximiser
