Planning Directions Inc. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Exelon by 164.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,822 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 435,411 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,315,203 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $302,751,000 after buying an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 1.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. 2,820,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,950. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.