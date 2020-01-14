Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.98 and a twelve month high of $120.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8443 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.