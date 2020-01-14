Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.66. 985,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

