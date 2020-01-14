Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 4,254.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,356 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $23,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

