Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PNW stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.23. 1,074,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,275. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,834,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,931,000 after buying an additional 565,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after buying an additional 460,562 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 772.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 317,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 280,800 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,419,000 after buying an additional 261,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

