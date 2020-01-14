Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PING has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE PING opened at $26.88 on Monday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $26.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

