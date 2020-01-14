Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 3,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,639.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,178. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth about $499,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Photronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Photronics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Photronics by 34.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

