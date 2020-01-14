Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PSXP traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,964. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,982,000 after buying an additional 1,868,802 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 322,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 280,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 248,166 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

