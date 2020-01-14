Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,273. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

