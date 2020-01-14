PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) were down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.50, approximately 16,655 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,025,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHAS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $195.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.