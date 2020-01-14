Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.50

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 3730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

