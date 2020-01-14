Pflug Koory LLC Has $448,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.04. 1,316,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,697. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

