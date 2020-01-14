Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,393. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $138.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

