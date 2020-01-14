PFG Advisors Purchases 5,489 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PFG Advisors owned about 0.23% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4196 per share. This is a boost from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

