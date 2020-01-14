PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.24. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

