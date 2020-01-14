PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 263,372.1% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,547,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,541,000 after acquiring an additional 69,793 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $87.52. 63,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,041. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

