Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 8.81 ($0.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.