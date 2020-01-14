Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Up 6.5%

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) shares shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.39, 656,588 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 432,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PETS. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Petmed Express in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $511.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Petmed Express’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Petmed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petmed Express during the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Petmed Express by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Petmed Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petmed Express by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

