Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.95

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $711.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Insiders sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

