Penta Price Hits $0.0001 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Penta has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.27 million and $110,303.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, LBank, Bit-Z and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

