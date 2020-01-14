PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 8,628 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $277,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $1,418,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 222,628 shares of company stock worth $7,080,261 in the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. 449,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,207. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

