PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $1,418,850.00. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,080,261. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,860,000 after buying an additional 472,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $7,065,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.05. 493,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,337. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFSI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

