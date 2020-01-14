Peercoin (PPC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31,914.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $31,914.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitsane, Poloniex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.03312058 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004444 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00591447 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,900,354 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, WEX, Bittrex, Bitsane, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Poloniex, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

