PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

PB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

PB Bancorp stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. PB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.34.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

