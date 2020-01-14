Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.65. 3,408,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

