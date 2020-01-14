Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 26,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Paypal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 46,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 64,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

PYPL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

