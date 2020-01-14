Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $155.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Paylocity traded as high as $136.78 and last traded at $135.19, with a volume of 64776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.19.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after buying an additional 654,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 8,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after buying an additional 264,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Paylocity by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after buying an additional 133,047 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in Paylocity by 2,141.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 123,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.48.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

