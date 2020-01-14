Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,886 shares of company stock worth $9,635,872. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.62. 1,491,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,013. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.