Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $227.44. The company had a trading volume of 671,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,977. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $232.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

