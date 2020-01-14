Patten Group Inc. Increases Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after buying an additional 30,786,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 63,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,032,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,996,000 after buying an additional 8,019,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,336,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,780,000 after buying an additional 2,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,581,000 after buying an additional 1,380,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. B. Riley upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

