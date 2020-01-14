Patten Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,873. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

