Patten Group Inc. Acquires 5,220 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 466.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.61. 43,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.