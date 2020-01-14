Patten Group Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 548,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,000 after acquiring an additional 88,865 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,273,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 74,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

