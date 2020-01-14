Patrick J. Connor Sells 15,685 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. 86,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.