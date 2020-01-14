Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

PKI traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 159,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$35.21 and a 1-year high of C$49.06.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland Fuel will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total value of C$690,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,364,778.50.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

