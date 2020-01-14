Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.
PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.
PKI traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 159,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$35.21 and a 1-year high of C$49.06.
In other Parkland Fuel news, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total value of C$690,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,364,778.50.
Parkland Fuel Company Profile
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
