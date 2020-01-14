Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,437,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $3,171,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.76. 708,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.40. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $212.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.