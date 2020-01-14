ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 43.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005223 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 46.8% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $143,440.00 and $178.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00656666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009149 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

