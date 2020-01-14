Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,774 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $233.65. 708,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,006. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.92 and a 200-day moving average of $218.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

