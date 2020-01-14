Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 925.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 96,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,286 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 119,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.