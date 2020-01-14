Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $992,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.45.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.03 and a 200 day moving average of $254.57. The company has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

